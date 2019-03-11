Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro gets certified on TENNA with teardrop notch display and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone has been spotted with a model number M1901F9T On TENNA.

Xiaomi's recent affordable smartphone lineup, the Redmi Note 7 has created a lot of buzz since launch. The Redmi Note 7 is the first affordable smartphone that features a 48MP primary camera sensor for imaging. The Chinese tech giant has launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the Indian market which comes with a slightly upgraded processor under the hood. While the Redmi Note 7 is getting most of the attention in the market, the company has already started working on another affordable smartphone lineup for the users which are the Redmi 7 series.

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 series have been leaked online a couple of times recently revealing two models in the making, i.e, the Redmi 7 and the Redmi 7 Pro. Now, the Redmi 7 Pro has made it to the web after getting certified from the Chinese mobile regulatory authority TENNA.

The Redmi 7 Pro TENNA certification suggests that the company is all set to bring its next budget offering for the users. The smartphone has been spotted with a model number M1901F9T on the mobile certification platform. The TENNA listing does not reveal the complete specification of the device, rather, it suggests some of the features which we might see on the device.

Redmi 7 Pro expected specifications:

The TENNA listing of the Redmi 7 Pro suggests that the smartphone will follow the trend of teardrop style notch display panel. The display on the device will measure 5.84-inch and offer an HD+ resolution. The imaging aspect of the smartphone will include an 8MP selfie camera and a primary rear camera of 12MP. It is unknown whether the primary camera setup will be dual or single.

The listing suggests an unknown octa-core processor powering the smartphone clocking at 2.3GHz. The smartphone is expected to be available in three different RAM and storage options including 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM and 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will support dual-SIM cards and will be backed by a 2,900mAh battery.

