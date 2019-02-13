ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with 10W charger clears 3C certification in China

The upcoming Redmi 7 smartphone will not support fast charging and will ship with a basic 10W charger with the box.

    Xiaomi launched its latest affordable Redmi smartphone the Redmi Note 7 with a 48MP camera lens last month in its hometown China. The smartphone has been grabbing the headline for quite a while and the users around the globe are waiting eagerly for its launch. Well, it appears that the Redmi Note 7 is not the only affordable smartphone on which the company is working at the moment. The Chinese tech giant is said to be working on the successor of its affordable Redmi 6 series which is the Redmi 7 lineup. The upcoming Redmi 7 lineup is said to comprise of Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Pro. Now, the Redmi 7 smartphone has recently cleared the 3C certification in China. The 3C website listing reveals some information of the upcoming Redmi 7 smartphone.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 with 10W charger clears 3C certification in China

     

    As per the 3c certification listing, the upcoming Redmi 7 smartphone will not support fast charging and will ship with a basic 10W charger with the box. The primary reason behind this could be that the device will be a budget offering by the company and hence might skip on the Quick charge support. Though, we would have appreciated Quick Charge support for faster charging.

    The Chinese tech giant might introduce the device with three different RAM and storage option to choose from. The three variants that have been spotted comes with a model number M1810F6LE, M1810F6LC, and M1810F6LT and was spotted by DroidShout.

    The smartphone has also received a certification from IMDA (Info-Communications Media Development Authority) and NCC (National Communications Commission) which are the certification agencies based in Singapore and Taiwan respectively. This indicates that Xiaomi might soon launch the Redmi 7 smartphone in the Singapore and Taiwanese markets soon. Xiaomi has currently not revealed any specific information on the same, however, we will keep you posted with the further developments.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
