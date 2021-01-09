Xiaomi Redmi 7A MIUI 12 Stable Beta Update Released In India: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has released a new firmware update for the Redmi 7A smartphone. The device was announced back in 2018 as an affordable offering by the brand pre-loaded with Android Pie OS based MIUI 10 interface. It earlier received the stable MIYI 11 update. Now, the device is getting the MIUI 12 update. What Does the changelog bring to the table? Let's have a look:

Xiaomi Redmi 7A MIUI 12 Update Changelog

The Redmi 7A is getting the MIUI 12 update both in India as well as China. The update comes with a firmware build number V12.0.1.0.QCMINXM and is being dished out in a phased manner. The update is currently in its stable Beta Phase and will be released for a handful of users in the beginning.

The company plans to start with the mass rollout of this firmware update is free of bugs. As of now, there is no information available for the stable MIUI 12 update. It is expected that the device won't get the Android 11 update. However, it might get the MIUI 12.5 update later this year.

Redmi 7A Key Highlights

The Redmi 7A is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired up with Adreno 505 GPU. The device has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration. The expandable storage support is up to 256GB via microSD.

The smartphone packs a 12MP single rear camera. The selfie camera is a 5MP snapper. The device supports 1080@30fps video recording, HDR, portrait, panorama shooting modes.

The smartphone packs a 5.45-inch display which is an IPS LCD panel. The device will is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit which takes charge over a microUSB 2.0 port.

via

Best Mobiles in India