Xiaomi Redmi 8 Gets Yet Another Price Hike In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A bunch of Xiaomi smartphones got a price hike recently in India due to the revised GST rates. The Redmi 8 which was launched last year was one of the models whose price had been hiked in the country recently. The price of the device has been increased once again. However, the company has hiked the price of only one variant. Details are as follows:

Redmi 8 New Price In India

The Redmi 8A 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model which was currently retailing at Rs. 9,499 has received a price hike of Rs. 300. Following the hike, the device will be retailing at Rs. 9,499. Notably, the device was launched last year and this variant was announced at Rs. 8,999.

The device features an Aurora Mirror design and can be purchased in Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, and Ruby Red color options. The updated price is currently reflecting on the company's online store as well as retail stores.

Should You Buy It?

The Redmi 8 was launched with some good set of internals and with a reasonable price tag. Under Rs. 10,000, the device offered features such as an IPS LCD display measuring 6.22-inches. It offers a 19:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The handset makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC clubbed with Adreno 505GPU.

It comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device features a dual-rear camera setup which has a 12MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth shots. The waterdrop notch up front houses an 8MP sensor to click selfies and to make/receive video calls. The device ships with Android Pie OS and features a custom MIUI skin. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit and also supports 18W fast charging.

The handset offers all the elements of a good daily driver. The tall HD+ display allows you to watch 720p videos on OTT platforms and YouTube. The dual-camera setup with a depth sensor allows it to create bokeh effects while clicking images. Also, you get a fast-charging supported beefy battery that allows the device to last an entire day. You can consider this model if you are budget conscious yet want good features.

Best Mobiles in India