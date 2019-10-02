Just In
- 16 min ago HiSilicon Kirin 1000 Based On 5nm Architecture In Works; Global Debut In 2020
-
- 1 hr ago NASA InSight Lander Gives Hint Of How Mars Quakes Sound
- 1 hr ago Infinix Hot S5 Specifications Tipped Via Google Play Console
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel 4 Official Renders Reveals iPhone 11-Like Rear Camera Setup
Don't Miss
- News Haryana elections: How caste equations matter and BJP's 'non-Jat' masterstroke
- Movies Between Hrithik And I, There Was No Ego: Tiger Shroff On War
- Sports Major backstage update on CM Punk's return to the WWE
- Automobiles Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Launching On 10th Of October In India: We Have All The Details
- Lifestyle Navratri 2019: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Divas Have Radiant Navratri Outfits For You
- Finance Rana Kapoor And His Entities Sell 2.5% Stake In Yes Bank
- Travel Must-Visit Gandhi Memorials In India
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 8 Key Specifications Tipped Via China Telecom Portal
Xiaomi is working on the successor of the Redmi 7 which was launched earlier this year. Called the Redmi 8, the smartphone has been spotted on China Telecom's portal. The listing gives an insight on the hardware which seems similar to the recently launched Redmi 8A. Details are as follows:
Redmi 8A Specification Tipped Via China Telecom's Portal
The Xiaomi Redmi has been spotted with the M1908C31C model number. The listing suggests 156.33 x 75.40 x 9.40mm dimensions and 188g weight. It features a design similar to the Redmi 7 and will likely offer a similar build quality.
The smartphone is said to draw its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset. Notably, the Redmi 8A and the Redmi 7 use the same chipset. The smartphone has been listed in 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration.
It is currently unknown whether the internal storage could be expanded. But, we expect it to ship with a dedicated microSD card as the Redmi 8A. The China Telecom Portal listing suggests a dual-rear camera setup packing a 12MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it is likely to make use of an 8MP camera.
The Redmi 8 is likely to offer a 6.21-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. It is said to come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack connectivity. And similar to the Redmi 8A, it is likely to get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi 8 Launch And Price Details
As of now, Xiaomi has not revealed any official launch date for the Redmi 8. However, with the device making to the China Telecom's portal suggests an upcoming launch. Besides, the device is listed with 1,599 Yuan (Rs. 15,937 approx) price tag for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant. Also, the device might be launched in red, blue, and green color options.
-
37,999
-
1,06,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
44,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,999
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,999
-
18,999
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
36,875
-
29,900