Xiaomi Redmi 8 Key Specifications Tipped Via China Telecom Portal

Xiaomi is working on the successor of the Redmi 7 which was launched earlier this year. Called the Redmi 8, the smartphone has been spotted on China Telecom's portal. The listing gives an insight on the hardware which seems similar to the recently launched Redmi 8A. Details are as follows:

Redmi 8A Specification Tipped Via China Telecom's Portal

The Xiaomi Redmi has been spotted with the M1908C31C model number. The listing suggests 156.33 x 75.40 x 9.40mm dimensions and 188g weight. It features a design similar to the Redmi 7 and will likely offer a similar build quality.

The smartphone is said to draw its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset. Notably, the Redmi 8A and the Redmi 7 use the same chipset. The smartphone has been listed in 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration.

It is currently unknown whether the internal storage could be expanded. But, we expect it to ship with a dedicated microSD card as the Redmi 8A. The China Telecom Portal listing suggests a dual-rear camera setup packing a 12MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it is likely to make use of an 8MP camera.

The Redmi 8 is likely to offer a 6.21-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. It is said to come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack connectivity. And similar to the Redmi 8A, it is likely to get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Launch And Price Details

As of now, Xiaomi has not revealed any official launch date for the Redmi 8. However, with the device making to the China Telecom's portal suggests an upcoming launch. Besides, the device is listed with 1,599 Yuan (Rs. 15,937 approx) price tag for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant. Also, the device might be launched in red, blue, and green color options.

