Xiaomi Redmi 9 Officially Listed On Amazon; Launch Confirmed On August 27

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its new budget smartphone in India called the Redmi 9 this week. The device will be arriving on August 27 and will be introduced via an online launch event. The event will begin at 12 pm and the same is expected to be live-streamed via the company's official channel. Now, its listing has gone live on the e-commerce platform.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India Availability Details

The Redmi 9 is now listed on Amazon India website. Additionally, the company has also posted its launch details on Twitter. But, no other detail has been shared by the Amazon or the Twitter listing. In fact, the recent leaks have suggested that the company could launch this handset as a tweaked version of the Redmi 9C in India.

As for the expected hardware, the smartphone is said to launch with a 6.53-inch LCD panel. The display will deliver an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It will come with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Dot notch for the selfie camera.

Some renders of the device were leaked last week confirming a dual-lens setup packed inside a square-shaped module. The Redmi 9 is said to launch with a 13MP primary camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The rear camera will also have additional 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh effects. The selfie department will be taken care off by a 5MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be debuting with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 entry-level game-centric processor. The device could come with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It will have Android 10 OS and will ship with a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

