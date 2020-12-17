Just In
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Budget Smartphone Officially Announced In India: All You Need To Know
Xiaomi has introduced a new player in the affordable segment called the Redmi 9 Power in India. This handset is equipped with mid-range hardware such as the Snapdragon 662 processor, quad-rear cameras, and a fast-charging supported massive 6,000 mAh battery. Following is the complete spec-sheet along with its pricing and availability:
Redmi 9 Power Key Features
The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Pro has a tall 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. It has a waterdrop notch which the company calls a Dot Drop notch. The panel supports 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.
The camera segment includes a quad-lens setup at the rear. The smartphone has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. The handset packs an 8MP camera for selfies. Now coming to the processor, this smartphone has the Snapdragon 662 processor aided by Adreno 610 GPU.
The device will be available with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The battery here measures 6000 mAh and has fast charging support as well.
Redmi 9 Power India Price And Sale
The Redmi 9 Power's base variant which has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 10,999. There is another model that has 4GB RAM and a 128GB storage option which will retail at Rs. 11,999. The color options include Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Mighty Black, and Fiery Red. The handset will be up for grabs starting December 22 online via Amazon and the company's official website. It can also be purchased offline via Mi Stores.
