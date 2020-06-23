Xiaomi Redmi 9 Pre-Bookings From June 24: Price And Offers News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's latest budget smartphone -- Redmi 9 was recently unveiled in Malaysia and Spain. Now, the company is gearing up for its launch in the global market including India. A recent leak revealed that the company might introduce the handset with different storage and color options in the country. While its arrival details in the global market are yet to be announced, its pre-registration details are out.

When Does Redmi 9 Pre-Orders Begin?

Xiaomi will start taking pre-orders for the Redmi 9 starting 24 June, 2020, cites a report via Gizmochina. The report further suggests that the company will likely reveal the launch details anytime soon. It has been long since this handset has been doing rounds online yet its arrival details are still at large.

Just to recap, a recent report via 91Mobiles in association with the noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal suggested that the company will introduce this handset with new storage and color options. The Redmi 9 might come with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

It is worth mentioning that the device was launched with 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration. The new colors expected here in India include Carbon Black, Neon Blue, pink, and dark green. The already announced color options include Sunset Purple, Carbon Gray, and Ocean Green.

Redmi 9 Key Features

The Redmi 9 adorns a 6.53-inch LCD display. The display specs include a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It features a waterdrop notch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It will offer four rear cameras consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle-lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The selfie snapper is an 8MP lens with an f/2.0 aperture. At its core, the handset uses the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired up with Mali G52 GPU.

Software-side is handled by the Android 10-based MIUI 11 interface. It offers connectivity options such as a USB Type-C port, NFC, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. To keep everything in check, there is a 5,020 mAh battery backed by 10W charging.

Xiaomi's standard Redmi series has been driving the majority of the consumers looking for budget smartphones. The company has been improving hardware with every single launch in this series. The latest handset is yet another example of a fully-loaded budget smartphone by Xiaomi. It remains to be seen if this device lands below Rs. 10,000 or Rs. 15,000 price tag in India.

