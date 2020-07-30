Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Arriving On August 4 In India; To Go On Sale Via Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's other budget smartphone is ready to make a debut in India. This time the company is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi 9 Prime. The device has been listed online at Amazon which confirms its launch date for next week in the country. Details are as follows:

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime India Launch Confirmed

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is scheduled to launch August 4 in India. The company has announced its arrival via a post on Twitter. The event is set to begin at 12 pm and is expected to be live-streamed on YouTube and other social media handles of Xiaomi.

Additionally, the device is confirmed to go up for sale on Amazon. However, the specific dates would likely be announced during the launch. As of now, the features and specifications of this upcoming smartphone are at large. The company has managed to keep the specifications hidden from the leaks.

However, a teaser shared on Amazon suggests the handset will sport a waterdrop notch display. Also, there will be a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The device is further teased with a water/splash-repellent design. No other specifics have been shared as of now. It remains to be seen how many camera sensors at the rear this device will be equipped and what capacity battery will be fuelling it.

However, looking at the recent launches by Xiaomi, a quad-camera setup at the back panel can be expected. It has also been suggested that the handset could be a rebadged version of the Redmi 9.

But, that hasn't been confirmed by the company. Since its launch is just a few days from nowt some more hardware details could surface online. It would be interesting to see if this device falls under Rs 10,000 segment or comes with a higher price tag.

