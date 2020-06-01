Xiaomi Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Key Features Revealed Via New Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is ready to launch three new budget smartphones for the masses in the coming days. The company is likely to launch the Redmi Note 9 series comprising the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C besides the standard model. The Redmi 9 has been in the news for a while now, but the details on the remaining two models are scarce. A new leak online has revealed the hardware features of both smartphones. Details are as follows:

The details on the Redmi 9 and the Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9A have been leaked by the tipster Sudhanshu who goes by the @Sudhansu1414). The new leak reveals the detail of all three variants. As per the leak, the standard Redmi 9 will be available with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display. The device will be powered with the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity.

It will support up to 512GB external microSD card and ship with Android 10 OS. It is expected to launch with a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 13MP+8MP+ 2MP+ 5MP sensors. It will feature a 5MP selfie camera and pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

The Redmi 9A, on the other hand, will sport a 6.53-inch HD+ display and offer an FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with ARM-Mali G31 and 3GB RAM.

It will come with a 32GB storage configuration and support a 512GB microSD card. It is tipped with a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. It will also arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 9C will arrive with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device will be available in two variants; one with NFC support and the other without it. The former will come with a 13MP+ 5MP+ 2MP sensor. The selfie snapper here is also a 5MP lens.

