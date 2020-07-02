Xiaomi Redmi 9A Expected To Debut Under Poco Moniker In Some Markets News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It hasn't been long since Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 9A budget smartphone. The device went official last week in Malaysia and has been expected to hit the stores in the remaining market in the coming days. But, it seems that the device might rather launch under Poco branding in some of the markets. This development comes following a few new Xiaomi smartphones that were spotted at TUV Rheinland certification.

Will Redmi 9A Debut As A Poco Smartphone?

The Xiaomi smartphones that have been spotted at the TUV Rheinland certification website have been listed with the model number M2006C3. One of the models, i.e, M2006C3MI has a Poco branding next to it. Considering that the Redmi 9A has M2006C3LC, it could be a possibility that the listed smartphone could debut under Poco branding.

If this turns out to be true then the upcoming device could be the cheapest Poco smartphone till date. As of now, the company has been primarily focusing on the mid-tier segment. It is worth mentioning that the company is also working on the Poco M2 Pro which is said to debut soon in India. It isn't official yet if the Redmi 9A will debut under Poco branding for real. We expect some details to arrive soon and will keep you updated on the same.

Just to recap, the Redmi 9A has debuted as the first smartphone to pack the MediaTek Helio G25 entry-level gaming processor. The processor is clubbed with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It will run on Android 10 OS and come pre-installed with MIUI 11 skin.

It has been announced in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It features a single 13MP rear camera and has a 5MP selfie camera packed inside the Dot notch. The Redmi 9A flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device makes use of a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

