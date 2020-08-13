Xiaomi Redmi 9A Indian Model Gets FCC Certification; To Feature New MIUI 12 Skin News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi announced Redmi 9A budget smartphone recently alongside the Redmi 9C. Both smartphones are expected to hit shelves in India as well. The Redmi 9A has now bagged Wi-Fi Alliance certification with new firmware. This handset is said to be the Indian variant which could hit the shelves in the coming months.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A With MIUI 12 Gets Wi-Fi Alliance Certification

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has shown up with the M2006C3LI model number at Wi-Fi Alliance database. As per the website, the handset will on Android 10 OS. The global variant also comes with the same Android version wrapped around MIUI 11 skin. However, this new model is listed with MIUI 12 skin. It is expected that the handset will launch with this new firmware in the Indian market.

As of now, there is no tentative date for its launch announced in the country. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing also confirms a single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. Apart from the new firmware re, no other change in the hardware has been mentioned on the certification website. So, we can expect the remaining features to be identical to the international model.

Speaking of the hardware, the Redmi 9A comes with an IPS LCD display measuring 6.53-inches. It comes with a dot notch and offers an HD+ resolution. The handset runs on MediaTek Helio G25 processor which is clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. It also has external microSD support.

The photography department is handled by a single 13MP rear camera. For selfies, there is a 5MP sensor upfront. There is a 5,000 mAh battery which takes charge over a USB Type-C port. It is not yet confirmed in which price bracket this price device will launch. But, it can be expected under Rs. 10,000 segment.

