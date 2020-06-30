ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Goes Official: All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has refreshed its budget smartphone portfolio once again with the launch of two new Redmi 9 smartphones. The company has announced that both Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C will cater to the budget-conscious consumers. Both devices have gone official in Malaysia and could soon arrive in the remaining markets as well. In this article, we are covering the aspects of the Redmi 9A.

    Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Goes Official: Check Details

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 9A Full Specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has been announced with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. It comes with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and features a Dot notch for the selfie snapper. At its core, the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 2GHz clock speed is what drives the unit.

    This is amongst the first smartphones to debut with this entry-level gaming chipset. The processor is combined with IMG Power GE8320 GPU. It has been launched with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It comes with support for up to 512GB microSD card.

    The company has equipped the device with a single rear camera which is a 13MP sensor. The U-shaped notch houses a 5MP selfie camera. It will come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS and offer an MIUI 11 skin on top. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A will offer a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It will be getting its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

    How Much The Redmi 9A Is Priced At?

    The Redmi 9A has currently gone official in Malaysia. The device is priced at RM 359 which is approximately Rs. 6,333 in Indian currency. It will be going up for sale starting July 7 in three color options including Peacock Green, Midnight Gray, and Twilight Blue colors. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of Redmi 9A in the remaining markets including India.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X