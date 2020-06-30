Xiaomi Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Goes Official: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has refreshed its budget smartphone portfolio once again with the launch of two new Redmi 9 smartphones. The company has announced that both Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C will cater to the budget-conscious consumers. Both devices have gone official in Malaysia and could soon arrive in the remaining markets as well. In this article, we are covering the aspects of the Redmi 9A.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Full Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has been announced with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. It comes with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and features a Dot notch for the selfie snapper. At its core, the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 2GHz clock speed is what drives the unit.

This is amongst the first smartphones to debut with this entry-level gaming chipset. The processor is combined with IMG Power GE8320 GPU. It has been launched with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. It comes with support for up to 512GB microSD card.

The company has equipped the device with a single rear camera which is a 13MP sensor. The U-shaped notch houses a 5MP selfie camera. It will come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS and offer an MIUI 11 skin on top. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 9A will offer a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It will be getting its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

How Much The Redmi 9A Is Priced At?

The Redmi 9A has currently gone official in Malaysia. The device is priced at RM 359 which is approximately Rs. 6,333 in Indian currency. It will be going up for sale starting July 7 in three color options including Peacock Green, Midnight Gray, and Twilight Blue colors. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of Redmi 9A in the remaining markets including India.

Best Mobiles in India