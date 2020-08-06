ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC Variant Tipped To Be In Works; Price, Color Options Leaked

    By
    |

    Xiaomi recent introduced its budget smartphone called the Redmi 9C. The device was launched in some select markets alongside the Redmi 9A. Now, it seems that the company is working on a new variant of this budget handset. A new leak is doing rounds online which shed some insight on its pricing as well as design.

    Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC Variant Tipped To Be In Works; Price, Color Leaked

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 9 NFC Variant Price Leaked

    The Xiaomi Redmi 9's NFC model has been tipped to be under development by the noted tipster Sudhansu Aggarwal. A tweet shared by the tipster suggests that the upcoming model will be launched in two different colour options including black, blue, and orange.

    The tipster further reveals that the handset will be available with 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage. The base model will carry €129 price tag which translates to roughly around Rs. 11,450. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM variant is said to come with €149 price tag which is approximately Rs. 13,226 in Indian currency.

    No other change in hardware has been revealed via this tweet. However, the device has already gone official in select markets, so we can expect the remaining hardware to be identical.

    The Redmi 9C runs on the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor which has 2.3Ghz clock speed. It is accompanied by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 2GB RAM. It comes with 32GB native storage and supports external microSD card as well. The handset was launched with Android 10 OS topped with MIUI skin.

     

    The smartphone adorns a 6.53-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie camera. At the rear, there is a 13MP primary sensor clubbed with a 5MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device gets its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

    As of now, there is no confirmation of the Redmi 9C NFC variant's launch. It is also not known which markets Xiaomi plans to launch this device initially. We are waiting for the company to give out some details on the same.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 17:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X