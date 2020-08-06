Xiaomi Redmi 9C NFC Variant Tipped To Be In Works; Price, Color Options Leaked News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi recent introduced its budget smartphone called the Redmi 9C. The device was launched in some select markets alongside the Redmi 9A. Now, it seems that the company is working on a new variant of this budget handset. A new leak is doing rounds online which shed some insight on its pricing as well as design.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 NFC Variant Price Leaked

The Xiaomi Redmi 9's NFC model has been tipped to be under development by the noted tipster Sudhansu Aggarwal. A tweet shared by the tipster suggests that the upcoming model will be launched in two different colour options including black, blue, and orange.

Here are the official press renders of Redmi 9C NFC in Orange, Black & Blue color options. Prices...

-2GB+32GB: €129

-3GB+64GB: €149 pic.twitter.com/ymEInIVzRH — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) August 5, 2020

The tipster further reveals that the handset will be available with 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage. The base model will carry €129 price tag which translates to roughly around Rs. 11,450. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM variant is said to come with €149 price tag which is approximately Rs. 13,226 in Indian currency.

No other change in hardware has been revealed via this tweet. However, the device has already gone official in select markets, so we can expect the remaining hardware to be identical.

The Redmi 9C runs on the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor which has 2.3Ghz clock speed. It is accompanied by IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 2GB RAM. It comes with 32GB native storage and supports external microSD card as well. The handset was launched with Android 10 OS topped with MIUI skin.

The smartphone adorns a 6.53-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie camera. At the rear, there is a 13MP primary sensor clubbed with a 5MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device gets its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

As of now, there is no confirmation of the Redmi 9C NFC variant's launch. It is also not known which markets Xiaomi plans to launch this device initially. We are waiting for the company to give out some details on the same.

