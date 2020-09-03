Xiaomi Redmi 9i Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification; India Launch Imminent? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi recently strengthened its budget portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi 9. Following the launch of this handset, the company is rumoured to announce another model in this lineup which is said to debut as Redmi 9i. The upcoming model has been tipped to be a rebadged Redmi 9A variant. In the latest development, the smartphone has cleared its certification from an Indian mobile authentication platform confirming its arrival in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i Certification Details

The Xiaomi Redmi 9i has received its certification via Bluetooth SIG platform in India. The handset has been spotted on the website with the M2006C3LII model number. The listing doesn't reveal much about its features or specifications. However, it does reveal the device will ship with 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options.

The listing also confirms the handset will be pre-installed with MIUI 12 user interface. The Android version is not revealed, but we can expect it to ship with Android 10 OS. Just to recall, a recent report suggested that the Redmi 9i will be the rebranded version of the Redmi 9A. It is tipped to come in two different configurations in India.

There will be a 4GB RAM+ 64GB variant and 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. Additionally, the device is said to come in three different colour options to choose from. It is likely to be available in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue shades in India.

Since the device is likely arriving as a rebadged Redmi 9A, we can expect it to offer an identical set of internals. For instance, the device could launch with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels FHD+ resolution. The waterdrop notch will likely accommodate a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired. There will be a single 13MP primary camera at the rear panel for imaging. Completing the specification-sheet will be a 5,000 mAh battery unit. With the Redmi 9i clearing its certification online, we can expect Xiaomi to announce its launch date sometime soon.

