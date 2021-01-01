Xiaomi Redmi 9T Unboxing Video Leaked; Likely To Be Rebranded Poco M3 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is planning to launch a new affordable smartphone for the masses called the Redmi 9T. The upcoming smartphone is said to be the rebranded Poco M3 as per a new leak. An unboxing video is doing rounds online which hints at the latest development by Xiaomi. Have a look at the details:

Redmi 9T Unboxing Video Leaked

The Redmi 9T's unboxing video was shared on YouTube by Mobile Tech Podcast. The seven- minutes long video reveals all the major hardware details. While the device is said to be the rebranded version of the Poco M3, it will have slightly different camera hardware.

Unlike the triple-lens setup on the Poco M3, the Redmi 9T will be arriving with a quad-lens setup. The camera hardware will include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The Poco M3 comes void of the ultra-wide-angle lens.

According to the unboxing video, the Redmi 9T's remaining hardware will be identical to the Poco M3. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is said to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration.

The display will measure 6.53-inches and will be an LCD panel. It will deliver an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There will be a waterdrop notch which will pack an 8MP camera for selfies. Lastly, the smartphone is said to be fuelled by a big 6,000 mAh battery unit.

It is worth mentioning that the video has been removed. Also, the company hasn't confirmed if it will be launching the Redmi 9T as the rebadged Poco M3. We have seen Poco taking this approach in the past where it introduced Redmi smartphones under the Poco moniker. It could be a possibility that the above information turns out to be accurate. However, we will have to wait for Xiaomi to officially confirm the details.

via

Best Mobiles in India