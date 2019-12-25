Xiaomi Redmi K20 New Android 10-Based MIUI Update Starts Rolling Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi K20 has been one of the most popular value flagship smartphone by Xiaomi. Both the smartphones came as the first offering by the company with a pop-up selfie camera module. The Redmi K20 arrived back in July this year with Android Pie OS. Now, it is getting the latest Android OS update.

Redmi K20 Android 10-based MIUI Update Released

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new MIUI update for the Redmi K20. The update is released with MIUI V11.0.2.0.QFJCNXM model number. The firmware brings along the Android 10 OS along with a bunch of new features and security enhancements.

The update weighs around 2.3GB and is currently rolling out as OTA to the users in China. Currently, Xiaomi has not revealed its plans for rolling out the update for the users in India and the other markets. But, we can expect a rollout anytime soon in the coming days.

As for the changelog, the Redmi K20 Android 10 update brings a new redesigned UI. The MIUI 11 has some different design elements that the MIUI 10. Besides, the Android 10 features, the update makes an enhancement to the privacy features and also improves Wi-Fi Sharing using QR codes and apps bubble.

It adds some features like Mi work kit, Mi Go travel kit, and also brings along features like the dynamic font and sound system. The update also optimizes location control and the overall system stability for better performance.

Redmi K20 Key Specs

The Redmi K20 adorns a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 109:5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It offers three cameras at the rear comprising of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

The other two sensors are an 8MP with an f/2.4 aperture and a 13MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a pop-up selfie camera with a 20MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the handset with Quick charging support.

