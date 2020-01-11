Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series Available With Lucrative Discount Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi K20 debuted as the first smartphone lineup by Xiaomi to offer a pop-up selfie camera design. Both the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro are packed with some high-end hardware and have been quite popular amongst the masses. The Chinese manufacturer launched the device last year in July starting at Rs. 19,999. Now, the company is selling both the devices with a discounted price online. Here are the details:

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Online Discount Details

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 was launched at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model, while the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was announced at Rs. 23,999.

Now, the base model can be purchased with a discount of Rs 2,000. Following the discount, you can grab this variant for Rs. 19,999. There is an additional discount of Rs. 2,000. However, there's a catch.

You will have to buy any of the models using an SBI credit card to avail of this discount., the standard model can be purchased starting at Rs. 17,999. Notably, this is a limited period offer applicable from January 11 to January 17, 2020, only.

Xiaomi has also given a discount to the Redmi K20 Pro. The base model with 6GB RAM+128GB storage is available for Rs. 24,999. This model was announced at Rs. 27,999.

You can head to e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, or Xiaomi's own e-store to avail this offer. As for the color options, you can select from Glacier Blue, Flame Red, and Carbon Black colors.

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Key Features

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 series is equipped with a similar set of hardware with the primary distinction being in terms of the processor. While the Redmi K20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, the Redmi K20 Pro is equipped with a more powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Both Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro pack a 6.39-inch display which is an AMOLED panel offering 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is a triple-lens camera module on both the smartphones packing a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, and an 8MP sensor.

The pop-up selfie camera on both smartphones packs a 20MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Both the smartphones are fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

