ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series Available With Lucrative Discount Online

    By
    |

    Redmi K20 debuted as the first smartphone lineup by Xiaomi to offer a pop-up selfie camera design. Both the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro are packed with some high-end hardware and have been quite popular amongst the masses. The Chinese manufacturer launched the device last year in July starting at Rs. 19,999. Now, the company is selling both the devices with a discounted price online. Here are the details:

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series Available With Lucrative Discount Online

     

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Online Discount Details

    The Xiaomi Redmi K20 was launched at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model, while the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was announced at Rs. 23,999.

    Now, the base model can be purchased with a discount of Rs 2,000. Following the discount, you can grab this variant for Rs. 19,999. There is an additional discount of Rs. 2,000. However, there's a catch.

    You will have to buy any of the models using an SBI credit card to avail of this discount., the standard model can be purchased starting at Rs. 17,999. Notably, this is a limited period offer applicable from January 11 to January 17, 2020, only.

    Xiaomi has also given a discount to the Redmi K20 Pro. The base model with 6GB RAM+128GB storage is available for Rs. 24,999. This model was announced at Rs. 27,999.

    You can head to e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, or Xiaomi's own e-store to avail this offer. As for the color options, you can select from Glacier Blue, Flame Red, and Carbon Black colors.

    Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Key Features

    The Xiaomi Redmi K20 series is equipped with a similar set of hardware with the primary distinction being in terms of the processor. While the Redmi K20 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, the Redmi K20 Pro is equipped with a more powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset.

     

    Both Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro pack a 6.39-inch display which is an AMOLED panel offering 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is a triple-lens camera module on both the smartphones packing a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP sensor, and an 8MP sensor.

    The pop-up selfie camera on both smartphones packs a 20MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Both the smartphones are fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 6:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue