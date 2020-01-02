Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Up For Pre-Orders Sale Starting January 7 - Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi has recently launched its Redmi K30 and the K30 5G smartphones in its home country China. The Redmi K30 was made available for purchase just after the launch, but the company chose not to reveal sale of Redmi K30 5G variant. However, now Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G will be made available for sale starting from January 7. The smartphone is also up for pre-order at Mi Store in the country.

Xiaomi has announced its official Weibo. According to the post, customers can start pre-booking the 5G variant of the Redmi K30 starting January 1. The Weibo post also comes with a list of locations in China from where consumers can pre-order the device. This list has 35 Mi Store locations from where interested buyers can pre-order the phone.

Besides, the post also suggests that all buyers who pre-order the phone will receive assured gift from the company. However, Xiaomi has not confirmed what gift will be.

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and it's one of the first smartphones to launch with this processor. It is also the first smartphone from Redmi as a separate brand to arrive with 5G support.

The Redmi K30 5G packs a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a punch hole which houses the dual-front camera setup. On the software part, the smartphone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The device is backed by 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB built-in storage respectively. Besides you can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Redmi K30 5G features a quad camera rear modules with the combination of 64MP primary camera +8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup with 20MP primary + 2MP secondary camera. The Redmi K30 5G is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery along with a 30W fast charging support. It will be up for sale in red, blue, purple and white color options.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G is launched with a starting price of RMB 1,999 (approx Rs. 20,500) for base variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The top-end model will cost you RMB 2,899 (approx Rs. 29,600) for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

