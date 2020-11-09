Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro To Be Discontinued; Company Confirms News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's Redmi K series was announced last year comprising the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro as value flagship smartphones. The brand then introduced the Redmi K30 series as its successor equipped with top-notch hardware. It hasn't been long since the Redmi K30 Pro went official. The device was launched back in May this year. However, the company is ready to pull the plugs off this handset. Following are the details:

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro To Be Discontinued?

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro will be getting discontinued soon. This information has been revealed by Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi brand in China. Weibing hasn't confirmed why the company is planning to discontinue the device. However, Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi K40 series. Therefore, it could be a possibility that the device is being taken off the shelves to make space for the upcoming models.

It is also worth mentioning that Xiaomi is just planning to discontinue the Redmi K30 Pro. Some recent reports suggested that the company is also planning to stop the production of the Mi 10 Pro and the Mi 10 Ultra. Both of these are also flagship-grade devices.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Key Features

The Redmi K30 Pro is backed by the Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The device boots on Android 10 OS layered with MIUI skin. At the rear, a quad-lens setup is used for photography equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. There is a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth lens.

The device flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display. There is no notch or a punch-hole as the handset accommodates the selfie camera inside a pop-up slider. The setup includes a 20MP lens. Completing the specification-sheet is a 4,700 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging.

