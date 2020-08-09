Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra Anniversary Edition Leaks Online; Launch Set For August 11 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has scheduled launch of the Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra Anniversary Edition smartphone next week in China. The company has itself confirmed the launch on August 11. The features of both smartphones have been tipped multiple times online. Now, ahead of their launch, the configurations and colour options of both smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra Anniversary Edition, Mi 10 Ultra Leak

The Redmi K30 Ultra Anniversary Edition and the Mi 10 Ultra configuration and colour details have been revealed by 91Mobiles. The publication has teamed up with noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal to reveal the hardware details of both the smartphones. Let's have a look at the details:

Starting with the Redmi K30 Ultra Edition, the device is said to come two different RAM and storage options. As per the report, the device will be launched with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 512GB storage. It is said to launch in Mint Green, black, and white colour options.

Coming to the Mi 10 Ultra, the device is said to launch in four different configurations. The handset is tipped to come with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage, 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM+ 512GB storage.

As for the colour options, this model is said to arrive in Bright Silver, Ceramic Black, and Transparent colour options. Additionally, the handset is said to feature 55W wireless charging technology.

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra Anniversary Edition Leaked Features

The Redmi K30 Ultra Anniversary Edition is said to launch with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other highlight features include a 64MP primary rear camera and the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

The handset is also said to feature a 20MP camera for selfies and video calling. It is expected to be powered by a 4,400 mAh battery with 33W-fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Mi 10 Ultra is specifications are at still large. However, the handset is speculated to come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging technology. It is also said to offer a 144Hz display. We are yet to receive details on its camera and other features.

