Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Gets Permanent Price Hike In India; Still Worth Buying? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this year, Xiaomi unveiled its premium mid-range Redmi Note 10 series comprising three different models. The standard Redmi Note 10 came as the most affordable variant in the lot with n asking price of Rs. 11,999. The smartphone comes in two different configurations both of which have received a price hike in the country. With the new price cut, does the Redmi Note 10 still makes for a good buy? Let's find out:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price Increased In India

Xiaomi has given a price hike of Rs. 500 to both Redmi Note 10 variants. The base model which has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration was retailing at Rs. 11,999. Following the price hike, this variant will be available for Rs. 12,499. The Redmi Note 10 6GB RAM variant's price has also been hiked by Rs. 500. The device will now be selling for Rs. 14,499 instead of Rs. 13,999 launch price.

This is a permanent price hike which the company has announced and is updated on both Amazon and the company's official website, i.e, mi.com. The price hike is applicable on all three color options including Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

What Makes Redmi Note 10 A Worth Buy Despite The Price Hike?

The Redmi Note 10 is one of the most feature-packed smartphones under Rs. 15,000 in India. The smartphone features a tall 6.43-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and sports a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The budget smartphone also has a capable quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The camera setup has an additional pair of 2MP sensors used for depth mapping and macro photography. The selfies are clicked by a 13MP front camera.

Another factor making the Redmi Note 10 a good buy despite the price hike is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The device is available with up to 128GB of storage.

The device also has microSD card support to take care of the storage crunch issues. The device uses the Android 11 OS firmware and has a custom MIUI 12 interface. The 33W fast charging supported 5,000 mAh battery also makes it a good buy in its segment.

Best Mobiles in India