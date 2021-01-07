Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G Camera Specifications Leaked; To Ship With 108MP Samsung HM1 Sensor News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is expected to be under development for a while now. The company is expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro in the new series. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has been certified via multiple platforms and is expected to come with 5G network support. A new leak has suggested the development of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G. The camera specifications of this variant have been tipped.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G Camera Specifications

A leak on the Xiaomiui Telegram channel suggests the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G will have the codename "sweet_pro". The report suggests that the handset will be launched in two different variants. The high-end model will have slightly better hardware than the other variant as per the leak.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G is said to come with a 108MP primary sensor. This lens is said to be the Samsung S5KHM1 sensor. Notably, this camera has an f/1.75 aperture and is also used on the Mi 10i 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

The other Redmi Note 10 Pro model which will have the codename "sweet" is said to pack a smaller primary sensor. This model will be equipped with the Samsung 64MP S5KGW2 sensor. Additionally, there will be an ultra-wide angle sensor, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor.

The company is also speculated to fit the device with an IPS LCD display which will have a 120Hz refresh rate. The size is unannounced as of now. The device might run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The leaks suggest the device will ship with MIUI 12 interface. The battery capacity tipped is 5,050 mAh.

via

Best Mobiles in India