Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Bags FCC Certification; Launch Likely On Cards

Several upcoming smartphones have cleared their certifications via FCC mobile authentication platform in the past few months. The latest device to join the list is the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The company has recently refreshed the Redmi Note 9 lineup with two 5G variants and one standard 4G variant. The Redmi Note 10 series has also been visiting the rumor mill for a while now. Here's what the mobile certification database reveals:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Clears FCC Certification

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has stopped by the FCC database with the M2101K6G model number. The website reveals the firmware and the configuration. The listing suggests the handset will be launching in three different variants including 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB. There will be another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

We can expect the device to come with external microSD card support as well. However, the FCC database doesn't reveal the exact expandable storage capacity. The FCC database also suggests the Redmi Note 10 Pro will arrive with the new Android 11 OS. It will come pre-installed with MIUI 12 interface.

As of now, there is no information available as to what other features this device will bring to the table. We have seen Xioami equipping the Redmi Note series with some high-end hardware. It could be the same with the Redmi Note 10 Pro as well. We can expect the smartphone to ship with an FHD+ display panel and a punch-hole design as its predecessor.

Also, the device will probably ship with multiple camera sensors (up to four). It would be interesting to see what the camera hardware will offer. We can't say for sure if the device will have 5G network support or not. We will likely come across more details in the coming weeks.

