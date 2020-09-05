Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Renders, Features Leak: A New Premium Mid-Range Device? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi' Redmi Note series has been taking the crown for a most popular budget smartphone since long now. This year the brand launched the Redmi Note 9 series with multiple models such as the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi 9 Pro Max besides the standard model. Now, the company is likely getting ready to launch its successor which will be dubbed Redmi Note 10. The suggested handset's renders have leaked along with some expected specifications. Let's have a look:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Leaked Renders And Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 renders have been shared online via Slashleaks. As per the leaked image, the device will ship with three rear cameras. The setup will be accommodated within a circular module. If the reports are to be believed, the device will have a 48MP primary rear camera.

The remaining camera specifications aren't revealed, but the device might come with a wide-angle sensor and a depth/macro sensor. Coming to the front, the tall display is seen sporting a punch-hole design instead of a waterdrop style notch.

It is good to see that the device retains the new notch design from its predecessor. The single-punch-hole is likely to be positioned at the top-left of the panel. Xiaomi could pack the Redmi Note 10 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with a clock speed of 2.4GHz clock speed.

This is what the leaks and rumours have earlier. Xiaomi is yet to confirm if the aforementioned processor will power the upcoming mid-range smartphone or the brand will source some other processor.

The handset also has been spotted with the M2007J22C model number on multiple platforms already. Recently, the handset bearing this model number also cleared network access via the company. Unlike the previous leak, this one indicates the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset taking care of all the processing.

It also suggests 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS. So, it can't be said for sure just now which chipset the company will be using to drive its upcoming mid-range smartphone.

