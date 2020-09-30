Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series Might Debut In October: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Off late, the Redmi Note 10 has been making splashes online via leaks. The device will come as a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series which have been launched earlier this year with multiple variants. The company is now expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 5G series as well in the coming days. Details are as follows:

When Can We Expect The Redmi Note 10 5G Series Launch?

As per a leak on Weibo, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 10 series in October this year. However, the tipster has not given any specific date by when the company plans to launch its new 5G affordable smartphone lineup.

Similar to the Redmi Note 9 series, the upcoming lineup is also expected to comprise of multiple variants. We might get to see the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 10 4G models besides the standard 5G variant.

The leaked post on Weibo further suggests that the company will be launching the upcoming Redmi smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and the Snapdragon 865 processors. It is speculated that the standard Redmi Note 10 5G will be equipped with the former chipset.

Additionally, the Weibo post suggests that the upcoming Redmi smartphones will have a higher refresh rate, but the display type and other specifics are undisclosed. Also, the upcoming smartphone will have a 5,000 mAh battery, but its fast-charging capacity is undisclosed.

Recently, some renders of the Redmi Note 10 surfaced over-the-web. The leaked images suggested a punch-hole display design and circular quad-rear camera setup. As of now, the upcoming series is initially said to hit the stores in China and the details for its launch in other markets are still at large.

via

Best Mobiles in India