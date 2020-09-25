ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped; To Pack New Snapdragon 750 SoC

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series went official earlier this year with multiple variants. The company seems to have already started working on its successor as some online reports have indicated the Redmi Note 10 under development. The device is leaked with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. It is expected to hit the shelves sometime soon in the coming month.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped; To Pack New SD 750 SoC

     

    Redmi Note 10 Specifications And Official Launch Date

    A tweet shared by a tipster suggests that Xiaomi has started working on the Redmi Note 10. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 chipset. If this is true, then the Redmi Note 10 will be the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature this chipset. It is worth mentioning that Samsung is also tipped to launch the Galaxy A42 5G with the same processor.

    Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed the development of the Redmi Note 10, neither any processor details. Therefore, we would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt. The tweet also hints the Mi 10T with model number M2007J17C is likely to arrive as the rebadged Redmi Note 10 in China.

    The handset has already bagged multiple certifications online including FCC in the US and BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) in India. This hints its launch in the Indian market as well. Additionally, the smartphone is said to make use of a 4,820 mAh battery to keep the processor ticking. We are yet to get details on its fast-charging capacity as well as the other aspects like camera and display.

     

    While Xiaomi is yet to announce the availability of the Redmi Note 10 in India as well as China, the device is speculated to arrive in October. It is highly likely that we come across some more reports on the upcoming handset in the coming days. We will keep you updated with the details on its hardware as well as the official launch date.

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 14:55 [IST]
