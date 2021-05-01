ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Launch Imminent; To Debut As Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series debuted back in March in India as the company's new budget smartphone lineup. The company recently teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10S in the country and has already teased the live retail box via its official Twitter handle. It seems that this is not the only variant that will be heading to the Indian stores. The brand is likely to launch the Redmi Note 10T as well in the country. What all can we expect? Let's have a look:

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Launch Imminent; To Be Rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G

     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T India Launch Tipped

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T is heading to the Indian market soon. The information has been shared by a Twitter user going by the name @xiaomiui. According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 10T will be a rebranded version o the Redmi Note 10 5G. Notably, the company has currently launched the standard Redmi Note 10 4G in India as of now.

    The tipster has shared a screenshot of the MIUI code which lists three different models including Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 5G, and the Redmi Note 10T. While the Redmi Note 10T is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, it will not have all the same features. The tipster further suggested that the Redmi Note 10T will be launched in China with the standard Redmi Note 10 moniker.

     

    Interestingly, the Redmi Note 10T is said to feature a triple-lens camera module in the global market. On the other hand, the Chinese variant (Redmi Note 10) will have a dual-camera setup. As for the expected features, the Redmi Note 10T is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display. The panel type and resolution remain unannounced, however, the unit might feature an FHD+ display.

    The leaks also suggest the Redmi Note 10T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It will have 5G network connectivity as well. The triple-lens camera module is leaked with a 48MP main camera. The punch-hole cutout upfront suggests an 8MP camera for selfies. The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 20:23 [IST]
    X