Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 receives MIUI 10 update: How to download and install?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is the first smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 SoC. This is also the first smartphone from Xiaomi in India under Rs 10,000 price tag (for the base variant) with a metal unibody design and a fingerprint sensor, which was launched in 2016.

Xiaomi has now released a global stable version of the MIUI 10 (MIUI 10.1.1.0) for the Redmi Note 3, which will be the last major software update for the smartphone. The MIUI 10 update for the Redmi Note 3 is based on Android 6 Marshmallow with latest security patch from Google. The update weights at 261 MB for those who are on the latest build of MIUI 9.

How to install MIUI 10 on your Xiaomi Redmi Note 3?

Go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates > Download and install the update

Make sure that the Redmi Note 3 is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network with at least 50 percent battery life.

MIUI 10.1.1.0 changelog for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Updated Android Security Patch

New XXXL font size option

Fix: Preview didn't match in some case

Fix: Issues with the gridline with fullscreen mode

Settings look much better on cards

Home screen shortcut option

Fix: Recording status wasn't updated in the notification shade when a recording was paused

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD grade screen with a resolution of 1920x1080p, protected by a sheet of tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 Hexa-core chipset powers the smartphone with 2/3 GB of RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot.

The mobile phone has a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording support. The device does offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots (4G + 2G/3G).

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 comes with a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 7 with Android 5 Lollipop, and the smartphone has received three major MIUI updates in the last three years.