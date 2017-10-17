Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM variant now available at Rs. 10,999

This festive season we have already seen a lot of offers from smartphone brands as well popular e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. While there has been a slew of offers thrown at consumers, Xiaomi has yet again slashed the price of its most popular handset the Redmi Note 4.

Well, the most high-end variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (review) with 64 GB internal storage and 4GB RAM is now retailing at just Rs. 10,999 from its original price of Rs. 12,999. This smartphone has received a price drop of Rs. 2,000 and it is also applicable to the Lake Blue color variant of the smartphone as well.

However, the 3GB RAM variant has also got a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is retailing at Rs. 9,999. While the price difference between the two variants is not much it is better to go for the 4GB variant as it will be more practical and it is offering more.

The offer has been announced as a part of the 'Diwali with Mi' sale and the company has further announced other offers such as No Cost EMIs starting from Rs. 1,834 per month and other EMIs starting from Rs. 534 per month. Consumers can also get upto Rs. 10,000 off on exchange and a 1-year Buyback guarantee at Rs. 99. But you must hurry as the offers will be valid until today October 17. This is quite a good deal and consumers can truly save some buck by availing the offers.

Talking about the smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone was launched in August 2016. The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 401 pixels per inch. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price in India starts from Rs. 10,400.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 4100mAh non-removable battery. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Micro-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Infrared, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).

Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.It measures 151.00 x 76.00 x 8.30 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 175.00 grams.