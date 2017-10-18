Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the bestselling smartphone in Q3 2017

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the bestselling smartphones in the Indian market. In the budget smartphone market, a majority of buyers choose to purchase the Redmi Note 4 due to the competitive pricing and decent specifications of the device.

Already, this smartphone was the highest selling device in the first half of the year. Now, the Redmi Note 4 has become the bestselling model for the third successive quarter. In addition to it, Xiaomi has become the fastest growing smartphone brand of the third quarter of this year with a market share of 292 percent year-on-year, claims a report by the market research firm Counterpoint Research.

The research firm has further revealed that Xiaomi has managed to get the second spot in the Indian smartphone market with a share of 22.3%, all thanks to the Redmi Note 4 that is the bestselling model. With this growth, Xiaomi is getting close to Samsung continues to lead the Indian smartphone market with 22.8% market share. Given that the difference between Xiaomi and Samsung is not too big, we can soon expect the Chinese brand to occupy the top spot in India.

As per an IANS report, Tarun Pathak, the Associate Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at Counterpoint Research has stated that the rise of Xiaomi in India is mainly due to the mid-range smartphones priced around Rs. 10,000. This category of smartphones started to peak in late 2016 and the Redmi Note 4 was launched right in time to cash in on the success. Undoubtedly, the smartphone became a hit within no time.

Understanding the competition that exists in the country and the significance of offline availability, Xiaomi started expanding its presence offline in India. The Chinese manufacturer started opening Mi Home stores across the country and made its devices available via the major offline retailers too.