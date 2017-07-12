Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes on sale under Flipkart's Buyback Guarantee program today

Today, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale in India at 12 PM via both Flipkart and Mi.com. All the three variants of the smartphone will be available in today's sale.

Interestingly, the Redmi Note 4 will be available via the Flipkart's BuyBack Guarantee offer. Under this offer, you can exchange your old smartphone at a specified price and purchase the Redmi Note 4. The BuyBack Guarantee offer will make sure that you sell your old smartphone to Flipkart and avail a decent discount on the new purchase that you make.

As mentioned above, all the three variants of the Redmi Note 4 will be available in the today's sale. The smartphone has been launched with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. Moreover, all the color options including gold, dark gray and black are available for the sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review - GIZBOT

To refresh on the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the device comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 SoC under its hood. At its rear, there is a 13MP main camera and the selfie camera is a 5MP sensor. The connectivity aspects that are bundled include hybrid dual SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The device gets the power from a 4100mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8.

Notably, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the best-selling smartphones in the country right now. The device managed to sell over 1 million units in just 45 days of its launch in the country.