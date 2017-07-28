Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 are the best sellers under Rs. 10,000 in Q2 2017

Xiaomi has become pretty successful in the Indian smartphone market space. In the first quarter, the company progressed to become the second largest smartphone brand in India next to Samsung.

In the second quarter of the year, Xiaomi has gone a step further and toppled Samsung in the under Rs. 10,000 price bracket of the smartphone market. Going by a report from Counterpoint Research, a market research firm, Xiaomi smartphones such as the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 are the best sellers in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket in the country in Q2 2017.

The top two positions were occupied by Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 7.2% market share and Redmi 4 with 4.5% market share. The third place is grabbed by Samsung Galaxy J7 with a share of 4.3%.

Notably, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the best selling model in the first half of the year, revealed Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research. In fact, he has made it clear that this is the first time that a brand has managed to topple Samsung that has been the best seller in the market for the last four years.

Despite the fact that Xiaomi has the best selling smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket, Samsung still retains the top spot when it comes to the overall handset shipment including both feature phone and smartphone categories with a market share of 25.4% and 24.1% respectively.

The report further adds that the feature phone market segment in India will be strengthened further as the JioPhone with 4G VoLTE by Reliance is all set to create a buzz in the market.