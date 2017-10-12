Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 is now available at Big Bazaar: Partnership announced

Xiaomi has already become a popular smartphone brand in India and as per the company, they have sold millions of units in the world's second-largest market. With recording setting sales, Xiaomi has mainly achieved this feat via its online channel.

However, the company does want to expand and thus is focusing on setting up offline stores as well. Xiaomi has already set up Mi Home stores in several cities across India. On the other hand, the company is also working extensively with other offline retail partners in the market to sell the smartphones.

Against such backdrop, Xiaomi has now partnered with Big Bazaar (a popular supermarket chain from Future Group with over 240 stores in India) to sell Redmi Note 4 (review) and Redmi 4 (review) phones during this festive period.

Commenting on the partnership Manu Kumar Jain Vice President and Managing Director Xiaomi India said, "This journey started a few months ago when I first met Mr. Kishore Biyani to discuss a potential collaboration with the Future group. We agreed to do something together. During one of the brainstorming sessions, we agreed to try out something new - sell phones through Big Bazaar, something that no other brand has tried before! We at Xiaomi India, are always trying out new things."

While Xiaomi has gone on an interesting route, we will have to see and wait how this partnership will work out for both the companies. The advantage though may be in Biz Bazaar's presence in India and Xiaomi does want to make full use of it. A clever strategy we would say. In any case, the Chinese manufacturer is making its smartphones more accessible for the consumers.

Jain has assured that Mi Fans can buy Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 at special prices at Big Bazaar stores. In addition to this, customers can also grab these smartphones through No-cost EMI offers in association with Bajaj Finserv. Plus there are special discount offers on all ICICI Bank Credit and Debit card users.