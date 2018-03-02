Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A can be pre-ordered from today in India

Now you can pre-order the most-anticipated Xiaomi phones - Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A in India. The company made this phone available from today at 12 pm IST on Mi.com.
This pre-order does not give you cash on delivery option. One has to pay the full amount while pre-ordering itself. The phone will reach your door step within five days of ordering and can be canceled before it gets shipped. The company has placed a limit of one phone per order, so hurry up before the phone goes out of stock.
The Redmi Note 4 is made available in three different storage variants - 2GB RAM+32GB storage for Rs. 9,999, 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage for Rs. 10,999, whereas the higher variant offering 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage costs Rs. 12,999. This handset can be purchased in any of these colors- Gold, Grey, Matte Black, and Silver.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 5 leaked images appear online; specs differ from TENNA
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a dual-SIM phone, which has a 5.5-inch full-HD display and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The device is powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset and houses a battery of 4100mAh capacity. It sports 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.
On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A features a 5-inch HD display and made available for Rs. 5,999. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 chip. With 2GB RAM, it comes with 16GB of native storage. With the same camera specs as Redmi Note 4, the device is fueled by 3120mAh battery.
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.