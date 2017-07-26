Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale, Moto Z2 Force launch, Nokia 8 Launch Date, Galaxy J7 (2018) and more

As it goes with any other day, today too there were many interesting highlights those took place in the tech world. Here's our GizBot Daily round-up to catch up with the big tech stories of the day.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale Today The Redmi Note 4, which is one of the best selling smartphones in the country went on sale today via the online retailer Flipkart. Key Features of Redmi Note 4

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Motorola Moto Z2 Force launched Key Features of Moto Z2 Force 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging Nokia 8 Launch Date In a recent development, HMD Global started sending out media invites for what appears to be the flagship Nokia 8 launch on August 16. Key Features of Nokia 8 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 518ppi Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU / Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

24MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

12MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11ac (MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 LE Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018 ) specs leak While we are in the third quarter of this year, the alleged specifications of the Galaxy J7 (2018) have the web. Take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone from here. Adobe Flash will be killed by 2020 Finally, Adobe seems to be in plans to kill Flash once and for all. Lately, browsers such as Safari, Chrome and Microsoft Edge were blocking Flash and now Adobe has announced that it will remove the support to Flash by the end of 2020. OnePlus 5 911 Reboot Issue The OnePlus 5 users were taking it to the internet to show their concern regarding the inability of the smartphone to dial the 911 emergency calls. Now, the company has come up with an explanation as to why the issue happened and has also rolled out a fix to the same.

Key Features of OnePlus 5 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) iPhone 8 will not be delayed While there were numerous reports tipping that the iPhone 8 that will pack several new features those were not seen on iPhones so long will be delayed, a recent report has ruled out the possibility for delay. It is said that Foxconn has started the trial production of the three iPhones and around 200 units per day are being made. Google SOS Alerts Come to Maps and Search Google has announced the launch of the SoS alerts feature to Search and Maps. With the same, Google lets users provide real-time and updated details about those areas that are hit by any kind of disaster or crisis. It will also notify users if they are in close proximity to the affected areas. Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) runs Android,7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa Core Processor 6GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity. The Galaxy C7 (2017) boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 13MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB USB Type-C and Dual SIM (Nano SIM). Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) runs Android,7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 4GB RAM processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity. The Galaxy A7 (2018) boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano SIM). Xiaomi Mi 5X, MIUI 9 launch Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Mi 5X smartphone and the MIUI 9 interface at an event today.