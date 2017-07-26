Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale, Moto Z2 Force launch, Nokia 8 Launch Date, Galaxy J7 (2018) and more

As it goes with any other day, today too there were many interesting highlights those took place in the tech world. Here's our GizBot Daily round-up to catch up with the big tech stories of the day.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale Today
The Redmi Note 4, which is one of the best selling smartphones in the country went on sale today via the online retailer Flipkart.
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Force launched
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Nokia 8 Launch Date
In a recent development, HMD Global started sending out media invites for what appears to be the flagship Nokia 8 launch on August 16.
- 5.7-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 518ppi Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU / Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 24MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac (MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 LE
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018 ) specs leak
While we are in the third quarter of this year, the alleged specifications of the Galaxy J7 (2018) have the web. Take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone from here.
Adobe Flash will be killed by 2020
Finally, Adobe seems to be in plans to kill Flash once and for all. Lately, browsers such as Safari, Chrome and Microsoft Edge were blocking Flash and now Adobe has announced that it will remove the support to Flash by the end of 2020.
OnePlus 5 911 Reboot Issue
The OnePlus 5 users were taking it to the internet to show their concern regarding the inability of the smartphone to dial the 911 emergency calls. Now, the company has come up with an explanation as to why the issue happened and has also rolled out a fix to the same.
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
iPhone 8 will not be delayed
While there were numerous reports tipping that the iPhone 8 that will pack several new features those were not seen on iPhones so long will be delayed, a recent report has ruled out the possibility for delay.
It is said that Foxconn has started the trial production of the three iPhones and around 200 units per day are being made.
Google SOS Alerts Come to Maps and Search
Google has announced the launch of the SoS alerts feature to Search and Maps. With the same, Google lets users provide real-time and updated details about those areas that are hit by any kind of disaster or crisis. It will also notify users if they are in close proximity to the affected areas.
Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) runs Android,7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa Core Processor 6GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with and 64GB native storage capacity.
The Galaxy C7 (2017) boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 13MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB USB Type-C and Dual SIM (Nano SIM).
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) runs Android,7.1.1 Nougat and features a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa Core 2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 4GB RAM processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity.
The Galaxy A7 (2018) boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery powering the phone with support for USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano SIM).