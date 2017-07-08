‘Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for Rs. 1,099’ is the new WhatsApp scam

Lately, the pre-GST sales made really big news all over the internet. There were many attractive offers in the electronics market as the companies starting offering discounts to clear their old stock.

Consumers rushed to the stores and shopped for various products via online as they can avail goods at the cheapest price tags that they can never imagine. As the implementation of GST taxes came into effect starting from July 1 and the pre-GST sales got over in many places with the same. But the WhatsApp scamsters seem not to put an end to the same. The scamsters are targeting the WhatsApp users by circulating an offer that is too good to resist.

Pre-GST sale is over! As mentioned above, the pre-GST sales is already over but the WhatsApp message claims that Amazon India is still having the sale and that the electronic products can be bought at extremely cheap prices during the sale. The scam targets Mi fans The WhatsApp message that has been circulating among the users claims that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 can be bought at a very cheap price. The 32GB Redmi Note 4 is claimed to be priced at Rs. 1,099 and the 64GB is said to be priced at Rs. 1,299 respectively as a part of the sale. There are other products too The WhatsApp message not only shows the Redmi Note 4 but also a few other products. Going by the same, the HP 16GB pen drives can be purchased at just Re. 1, JBL Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 59 and Philips trimmers are priced at Rs. 6. The actual scam Wondering how this message can trick you? Well, the scamsters have included a link in the message. Once you click on the link, it will take you to the phishing site named Amazon-gst-sale with the amazon logo. Clicking on the sale photo will take you a website with ads all over it. Here, you will be asked to choose the product and give your personal details such as phone number, name, email id and address. It will ask you to send the message to eight WhatsApp groups to confirm the order. Eventually, you have spread the scam. After sharing with eight groups on WhatsApp, it will show you an order ID and inform that you need to download UC News App on the smartphone and it will show a cash on delivery option. Your personal details will be sold to the -marketing companies and the scamster will receive money from them. Finally, you will be the victim of this scam.