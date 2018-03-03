Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro all color variants to be available on March 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro were launched in India on February 14. The smartphones went on sale for the first time on February 22. As expected, these models were sold out in just a few minutes in the sale. While the smartphones were launched in four color variants, only the Black and Gold variants were available.

However, it seems now the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in Rose Gold and Lake Blue color options as well. Xiaomi has also suggested that it has some surprise in store for its fans in the upcoming sale of March 7. Presumably, all four color variants of the smartphones will be up for sale on that day. Meanwhile, the company has also announced that the 6GB model of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available later.

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the high-end variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery inside.

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 84 percent NTSC color gamut, and a 2.5D curved glass.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

As for the cameras, Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has an f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.