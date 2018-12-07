Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 discontinued in India: Redmi Note 5 Pro is available for Rs 12,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the first smartphones from Xiaomi with the 18:9 aspect ratio display, which was initially launched in January 2018 has been officially discontinued in favor of recently launched Xiaomi Redmi smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, and the Xiaomi Redmi 6.

Though the company hasn't spoken about development, the device has been removed from the Xiaomi India official website. However, the Redmi note 5 is still listed on Flipkart and available for Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The company has also reduced the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is now available for Rs 12,999 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with a semi-metal unibody design with plastic antenna bands on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone. The device has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone beholds the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage or 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device has a 12 MP primary camera on the back with a 5 MP front-facing camera. The primary camera is capable of recording 4K videos @30fps, and the front-facing camera can record 1080p videos @30fps. With the MIUI 10 update, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 does support portrait mode.

The Redmi Note 5 has a 4000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port. The device runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and will receive MIUI 11 in the future.