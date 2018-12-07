Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 not discontinued in India: Xiaomi

We recently came across various reports suggesting that Xiaomi has discontinued its one of the popular Redmi Note 5 smartphone in India. Well, it appears that the reports suggesting the same are not correct. As per a report from BGR, the company officials have responded to an email sent by them denying the discontinuation of the smartphone in the country. As per Xiaomi, the device is still available for sale in India. The Redmi Note 5 is currently listed on the company's website and it confirms that the device is still up for grabs in the country.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 5 back in February this year in India along with the widely popular Redmi Note 5 Pro. The device is currently also available for sale on the online retail stores including Flipkart and Croma. It is an undeniable fact that the Redmi Note series is the most popular smartphone lineup in the country and has been received quite well by the Indian audience. Therefore, it makes no sense that Xiaomi will drop the Redmi Note 5 sales here that too within a year of its launch. So, if you still want to get your hands on a brand new Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 smartphone you can visit the above-mentioned platforms and order one for yourself.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications and features:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 offers a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a single-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary sensor accompanied by a Dual-tone LED flash. Up front, you get a 5MP camera that captures selfies.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with Adreno 506 GPU to render the graphics. For multitasking capabilities, the device comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM combined with 32GB/64GB storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Backing up the smartphone is a big 4,000mAh Li-Po battery unit that lasts for a day with one single charge.

