Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Android Pie based MIUI 10 Beta update released News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update brings along the April 2019 Android security patch.

Xiaomi has released a new firmware update for its popular mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Launched back in 2017, the smartphone shipped with Android 7.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 9.2. The new firmware update is released for the device is the MIUI 10 9.3.25 Closed Beta ROM based on Android Pie OS. This update finally introduces the Android Pie for the Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone.

The latest beta update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro brings along a number of changes along with the latest Android security patch. The update weighs around 1.7GB in size and it comes with the April 2019 Android security patch. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has already been updated to Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9.5 OS back in 2018 and as promised is now getting the Android Pie flavor. Xiaomi has not yet announced any official release date for the stable Android Pie for Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, with the Beta update rolling out, we can expect the stable Android Pie update to be released for the device in the coming weeks.

Coming to the changelog, the update brings a Game Turbo mode, with which users will be able to get an enhanced gaming performance while using the smartphone. In order to do so, the system will utilize the CPU and GPU in such a way that it improves the overall gaming experience. In addition to the gaming turbo mode, the update also brings a system-wide dark mode.

To recap, the Redmi Note 5 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 636 processor clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card to up to 128GB. The device flaunts a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display panel with 1080 x 2160 pixel screen resolution. It is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

via