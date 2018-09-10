Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro manages to survive durability test

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a bestselling mid-range smartphone. Though the device sells like hot cakes and there is a huge demand for it from the consumers, one major issue is its durability. While many users are finding durability issues with the smartphone, well-known YouTuber Zack Nelson has conducted the scratch and bend test on the device to show how durable it is.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro durability test

The smartphone bestows a metal back cover but the top and bottom are made of plastic. After conducting the durability test, the YouTuber goes on commenting that the Corning Gorilla Glass coating holds the scratches to a great extent and so do the sides as well as the plastic encasing. However, the fingerprint sensor at the rear is easily prone to scratches leaving it completely useless.

Though the device survives the bend test, the video does show that it isn't exceptional in handling pressure. He concludes that there is a permanent kink in the space between the power and volume keys, which happens to be the weakest spot in the frame. Also, there appears to be a noticeable gap between the display and the frame. Though the device is prone to crack a little under pressure, it will not break easily even under great pressure.

Of course, there are better performing and durable high-end smartphones from Xiaomi but this is a mid-range smartphone and we cannot compare it directly with the premium smartphones. Maybe, we can expect it to be a strong player in the mid-range category.

Specifications and features

To recap on its specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro bestows a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There will be hybrid dual SIM slots supporting additional storage as well.

For imaging, the Xiaomi smartphone bestows a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup at its rear with AI capabilities, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and EIS. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with a similar aperture, a dedicated selfie flash and Beautify 4.0. There is support for Face Unlock as well. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone delivering a decent backup with Quick Charge 2.0 support.