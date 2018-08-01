Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale: Discount and offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is up for sale today on Flipkart as a part of the bi-weekly sale. The smartphone is available in two variants, one with 4GB RAM and another with 6GB RAM. The flash sale of the smartphone started at 12 PM IST. The Xiaomi Note 5 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the base variant. The 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 16,999. If you are interested in buying the smartphone then you can head to Flipkart or Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro offers

Flipkart and Mi.com both the sites are offering discounts on the smartphone. Xiaomi's official website is offering the smartphone buyers an exchange option for their old handsets in partnership, along with a damage protection for a year at Rs 999. Moreover, customers will receive 3-month free subscription to Hungama Music.

Jio users will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 in the form of vouchers in the MiJio app with additional 4.5TB data. On the hand, Flipkart is giving offers like standard buyback guarantee, damage protection and extended warranty.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is fitted with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The display further features a 2.5D curved glass for added protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The handset comes in two variants; one has 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, and another has 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

On the optical front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a vertically placed dual camera set up at the back. The setup is comprised of a primary 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a secondary 5MP Samsung sensor for capturing the depth of filed information.

The rear camera also features Portrait Mode and better technology for taking good quality pictures in low light conditions. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. The front camera also comes with Bokeh Effect, better edge detection, and LED selfie light.

The smartphone is backed up by a large 4,000mAh battery and run on Android Android OS, v7.1.2 (Nougat).