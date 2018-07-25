Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale: Offers you need to know

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone with 4GB and 6GB RAM is going to be available in India. The flash sale of the smartphone is scheduled for 12 pm IST on July 25 on Flipkart and Xiaomi's official website. The one who is interested in grabbing the phone must remember that the quantities of the phone are limited as this is a flash sale, so you need to be very quick with the purchase.

However, this is part of the bi-weekly Redmi Note 5 Pro sale, so the one who doesn't get the phone in this sale can try their luck again on Friday.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price and offers

Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available in India is Rs 14,999 for the base variant of the 4GB RAM and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM will be Rs 16,999. The buyers from Mi.com will get 3-month of free subscription to Hungama Music. The buyers will get an additional 4.5TB data and also Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio.

Customers can also avail damage protection plans and buyback guarantee at a nominal cost from Flipkart. The e-commerce site is also offering No Cost EMI on the smartphone which starts from Rs 625 per month.

Redmi Note 5 Pro specification

The Redmi Note 5 Pro flaunts a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080 and 18:9 aspect ratio. The display further features a 2.5D curved glass for added protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The smartphone comes in two variants; one has 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage, and another has 6GB RAM and 64GB native storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup with a primary 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a secondary 5MP Samsung sensor for capturing the depth of filed information. On the front, it has a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. The front camera also comes with Bokeh Effect, better edge detection, and LED selfie light.

The smartphone is backed 4,000mAh non-removable battery and run Android Nougat 7.1.2.