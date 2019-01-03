Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and more received price cut in India

Xioami is one of the leading smartphone seller company in the Indian market. The company has launched a series of smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Poco F1, and more in 2018. There are many phones which have recently seen a price cut, it might be because of Indian Rupee doing well against the US Dollar or Indian Government announcing a GST rate cut on electronics. Now once again some smartphones are witnessing the price cut in the country.

With the starting of a new year, Xiaomi is offering a price cut on popular smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Poco F1 and more. Here is the list of the phone on which the company has dropped the prices.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage received a price cut of worth Rs 600. Currently, the smartphone is listed for sale India at Rs 5,999 after the price cut.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage received a price cut of Rs 500 and the smartphone is priced in India for Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model received a price drop of Rs 1,000. The device is currently up for sale in India at Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi's most popular Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM+64GB model received a price cut of Rs 1,000. It is up for sale in India at Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is listed for sale at Rs 15,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,000.

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in two variant one with 4GB RAM+64GB storage and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage both the smartphones received a price cut of Rs 1,000. Current the smartphone are up for grabs at Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively after the price cut.

Xiaomi Mi Y2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage received a price cut worth Rs 1,000 and currently available at Rs 11,999.

Apart from smartphones, the company is also offering a price cut on devices like Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch, Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch and Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch. All the three smart LED TVs are priced at Rs 12,499, Rs 30,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.