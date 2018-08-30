Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 receives stable Android 8.1 Oreo update

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant made an entry in the Indian market back in 2014 and had introduced the Mi 3 for the masses. The mid-range smartphone was an instant hit and was well received by the Indian audience. Since then the company has introduced several devices which have helped the company the company to rule over the budget and mid-range market in the country. The company's recent offerings such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro have also garnered their share of attention. And the latest Poco F1 from the company's sub-brand Pocophone is like icing on the cake. The Poco F1 was up for sale Flipkart and Mi.com yesterday and the device sold like hot cakes.

Now, Xiaomi has rolled out a stable Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Redmi Note 5. The Redmi Note 5 is sold by the name of Redmi Note 5 Plus in China. The Redmi Note 5 ships with Android 7.out of the box. Xiaomi is known for releasing timely updates for its devices, earlier in June this year the company had released Global Stable ROM of MIUI 9.5 for the Redmi Note 5 Pro which was based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Now, with the stable Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Redmi Note 5 is out.

To recall, the Redmi Note 5 features a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. For screen protection, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass. The device measures at 158.5 x 75.4 x 8.05mm and weighs 180 g.

The Redmi Note 5 comes with 78 percent improvement in terms of performance over its quad-core processor. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor which is paired with two variants of RAM and storage. The first variant comes with 3G of RAM and 32GB internal storage, whereas, the second variant is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.