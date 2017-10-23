These Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 renders look pretty gorgeous

Xiaomi is prepping to launch the next generation Redmi smartphones and the Redmi 5A was announced last week in China. One of the most highly anticipated smartphones in the lineup is the Redmi Note 5, the successor of the bestselling Redmi Note 4.

In the latest leaks, we got to know the possible specs of the Redmi Note 5 as the smartphone was spotted on the Chinese certification site TENAA. While there were reports that the device will feature dual rear cameras, it has been proved wrong by the TENAA listing that was spotted a few days back as the device appears to have a single rear camera sensor above the fingerprint scanner.

Following the same, the gorgeous renders of the Redmi Note 5 have been leaked online by ITHome via GizmoChina.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Bezel-less design The renders point out that there will be a bezel-less design on the Redmi Note 5 as it was speculated to. The smartphone might boast of a 5.99-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1440 pixel display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device appears to have rounded corners and slim bezels just like the Mi Mix 2. Two variants possible The Redmi Note 5 is said to be launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. From the existing reports, there are claims that the smartphone will be powered by a 630 SoC under its hood. A capacious battery The Redmi Note 4 is known for its good battery performance and its sequel will definitely keep up the same quality. We say so as the speculations hint at the presence of a 4000mAh battery operating within it. November 11 launch likely The current rumors hint that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 might be launched on November 11 in China that is before the Single's day in the country. Price is also out! The smartphone is believed to be priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000) for the base variant and at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 13,000) for the high-end variant.