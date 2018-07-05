Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi 5 to get Android 8.1 Oreo software update

Xiaomi Recently updated the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro from Android Nougat to Android 8.1 Oreo. And now, according to a Xiaomi spokesperson, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will also be receiving the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI update in the upcoming days. However, the spokesperson has not given an exact time frame regarding the software release.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the latest smartphone in India from Xiaomi, which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI operating system. Do note that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is also running on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and the Xiaomi Redmi 5 is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, which is a toned down Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 5

As the Redmi Note 5 has the same chipset as the Redmi Y2, porting the ROM with no/lesser bugs will be that complicated. In fact, both smartphones have an 18:9 aspect ratio display as well. The two prominent changes from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 are in the camera department. The Redmi Y2 has a dual camera setup (12 MP + 5 MP) and the Redmi Note 5 has a single 12 MP camera. Note that, both smartphones have an identical 12 MP primary camera with same aperture and pixel size.

MIUI 10 update

As the MIUI 10 update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi 5 is expected to land by the end of 2018. The Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi 5 will be initially based on MIUI 9.5 and the devices will be updated to MIUI 10 by the end of the year.

Currently, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 are the only three devices, which are running on the latest Android operating system from Android. As the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is also based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, the Note 4 moniker might also receive Android oreo based update in the near future.

Via