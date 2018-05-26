Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro Now available for Rs 999 on Flipkart

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro are the two smartphones that are selling like a hot cake in India. In fact, whenever the Redmi Note 5 Pro goes on sale, it becomes out of stock within few minutes and the company even increased the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro by Rs 1,000 as the company wanted to ramp up the manufacturing, which made the company to import PCB ports from China.

How to get these smartphones for Rs 999?

Flipkart has come up with an amazing offer for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, which are almost irresistible. As of now, eligible users can get these awesome smartphones for just Rs 999. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 retails in India for Rs 14,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage) and the company is offering a cashback of Rs 14,000, which brings down the price of the smartphone to just Rs 999.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 retails in India for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for the 3 GB and the 4 GB RAM respectively. These smartphones are also on sale and Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 9,000 and 11,000, respectively. Which brings down the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Rs 999. FYI, not all smartphones can fetch the complete cashback, and it depends on the smartphones and its conditions. If you are in possession of an older smartphone, then go to Flipkart and buy the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro at an amazing price tag.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specs

bestows a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio display. The smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 625 SoC and runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with MIUI 9. The device comes with a 12MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera also with flash. The other aspects of the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 4000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is also fitted with a similar display as the Redmi Note 5. Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with a similar 4000mAh battery. The connectivity features are the same as the ones on the Redmi Note 5. On the imaging front, the camera flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors with LED flash. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with LED flash as well.