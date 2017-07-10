Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A retail box image hits the web

The Redmi lineup of smartphones launched by Xiaomi so far this year has been a massive hit among the buyers. The Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi 4 smartphones are the ones that we are talking about.

Lately, we saw a leak that emerged online showing the specifications and alleged price tag of the Redmi Note 5 that might be pegged for an imminent launch. Besides this one, it looks like Xiaomi is all in plans to unveil the Redmi Note 5A sometime soon. We say this as a Chinese publication IT Home has leaked what appears to be the retail box of the Redmi Note 5A. The retail box seems to be red in color and there is a trademark Mi symbol at the top right corner of the same.

The Redmi Note 5A is believed to be a smaller variant of the already rumored Redmi Note 5. For now, there is not much information about this smartphone in question.

From the previously leaked information, the Redmi Note 5 might be launched with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. At its heart, the handset is said to be powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor with support for X12 LTE and Quick Charge 4.0. This smartphone is also likely to feature a 16MP main snapper with f/2.0 aperture and a 13MP selfie camera. It is believed to be launched in three variants with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 32B/64GB storage capacities. When it comes to the pricing, the Redmi Note 5 is rumored to be priced around $200 (approx. Rs. 13,000).